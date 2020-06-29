Huber Heights seeking advisory group volunteers to help promote diversity, inclusion

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights is calling on members of the community to help improve relations between the police department and the people it serves.

The new Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission is underway to help promote diversity and inclusion.

“Unless you are practicing engagement and understanding and togetherness of one another than all you really are is a multicolored picture on a wall,” said Rob Schommer, Huber Heights City Manager.



He and members of the City Council are calling on members of the community to join the Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission.

“If you’re going to be a part of this commission, it’s going to be a lot of work, it’s going to be a lot of involvement and you really need to be passionate about changing and including diversity, and celebrating diversity in Huber Heights,” said Mayor Jeff Gore.

The idea for the group came from Eric and Yolanda Stevens after the death of George Floyd.

So far, there are four members. The city is looking to recruit five more.

“The goal of the commission is to promote activities and things within the community that gets the different backgrounds communicating with one another,” Mayor Gore said.

The City Council is accepting applications until July 8.