Breaking News
DPS announces plan to resume in-person classes this fall

Huber Heights looking for five residents to join citizen commission on diversity

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Huber Heights

City of Huber Heights (FILE)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights has five vacancies on its Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission that residents can apply for.

This commission advises the city council and city manager on ways to promote equal opportunity and the full exercise of civil rights for everyone using education, mediation, policy, legislation and complaint review and resolution.

Applications are available at City Hall or online at the city’s website. The city said in a press release that most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

The commission will have no more than nine members and no fewer than three appointed by City Council. The city wants it to be balanced so that it reflects the culture and diversity of
the community.

The city said members of the will be appointed to staggered three-year terms and will meet once a month or as needed. Members of the commission will serve without compensation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS