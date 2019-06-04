Huber Heights launches relief fund program for tornado victims

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Council approved the creation of a new humanitarian relief program Monday. The city will be donating $50,000 to a newly-created fund designed for storm damage victims.

On top of that, the city will match dollar for dollar any donations up to $50,000.

Mayor Jeff Gore says the city feels obligated to reach out and support their neighboring communities in their time of need.

“We’re fortunate, and as our City Manager said tonight, we’re counting our blessings and we want to be able to pass some of those blessings onto our neighbors and help. I’m very pleased to say we passed the resolution and we couldn’t be more proud of the way our public officials have stepped up,” he said.

The money will be spent on mobile bathrooms for storm victims in Harrison Township.

