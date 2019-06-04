Huber Heights launches relief fund program for tornado victims
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Council approved the creation of a new humanitarian relief program Monday. The city will be donating $50,000 to a newly-created fund designed for storm damage victims.
On top of that, the city will match dollar for dollar any donations up to $50,000.
Mayor Jeff Gore says the city feels obligated to reach out and support their neighboring communities in their time of need.
“We’re fortunate, and as our City Manager said tonight, we’re counting our blessings and we want to be able to pass some of those blessings onto our neighbors and help. I’m very pleased to say we passed the resolution and we couldn’t be more proud of the way our public officials have stepped up,” he said.
The money will be spent on mobile bathrooms for storm victims in Harrison Township.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free birth certificates, other services available for tornado victims
Montgomery County is helping tornado victims replace the essentials they lost a week ago. For several days, the public health department is bringing services to neighborhoods affected by the storms.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local businesses collecting donations for tornado victims
Businesses, churches, and organizations across the Miami Valley are collecting donations for storm victims in the wake of Monday's tornado outbreak.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. If you want to volunteer information here is information provided by the following communities.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kettering City Schools holding "Stuff The Bus" to help tornado victims
The transportation department of Kettering City Schools is holding a "Stuff the Bus" event to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Dayton found safe
A 12-year-old who was critically missing has been found safe, according to Dayton Police.Read More »