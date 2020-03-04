Breaking News
Clark County issues Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old man
Huber Heights issues notice to parents on coronavirus prevention

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, but Huber Heights City Schools is making sure students and families are prepared in case the virus spreads to the Miami Valley.

The district’s medical staff sent home a letter Tuesday offering tips to keep students safe.

They encourage everyone to frequently wash their hands to prevent any virus, including the flu, and to ensure that students get their flu shots.

Officials say prevention is a key strategy with any virus, stressing the importance of protecting yourself while taking measures against spreading the virus to others.

The district also says their strategy can change depending on the coronavirus developments.

