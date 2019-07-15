Huber Heights girl distributes toys collected for tornado survivors

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – After collecting hundreds of toys for children affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes, the birthday wish of a Huber Heights girl has been fulfilled.

Eight-year-old Serenity Cauley distributed toys to other children Sunday at a celebration in Harrison Township.

According to Serenity’s mother, Katelyn Robinson, before her eighth birthday last month, she decided she wanted to collect toys for kids affected by the tornadoes instead of receiving gifts of her own,

“I am giving toys to other kids,” Serenity explained at Sunday’s celebration.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Carlton Collier, who brought his children to the event to pick out toys. “I want to see what she grows into as a grown woman ’cause she’s doing this as a kid, you can imagine, you see how big her heart is.”

Robinson said her daughter knows all too well what it means to face obstacles. Serenity has had to re-learn basic functions after undergoing brain surgery last year, her mother explained.

“For her to selflessly come up with something like this on her own without any prompts, any ideas, any hints, I just don’t know what to say, except that I am proud of her,” Robinson said.

The toys were collected at a Huber Heights Cricket Wireless store. Over the past few weeks, the store received enough toys for hundreds of kids, according to manager Tommy Potts.

“The Gem City stood up,” Potts said. “We’ve come together, all the volunteers that have popped up, the donations that have come through to the communities. We are definitely a state that takes care of our own.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the amount of love that people have shown my daughter in helping her obtain the wish that she had for her birthday,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t thank anybody enough.”

Several groups and businesses helped organize the distribution event, including some who donated food, Potts said.

