HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Fire Divison announced in a Facebook post they recently purchased thermal imagers to help find hidden fires or victims.

The Huber Heights Fire Division received its thermal imagers on Thursday. According to the Fire Division, the thermal imagers will be used as part of the firefighter’s personal protective equipment. Each member on duty will be able to use them.

Photo/Huber Heights Fire Division

The Fire Division said the thermal imagers will help firefighters find hidden fire or victims in the zero visibility environments they encounter.