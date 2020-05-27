Live Now
Huber Heights Fire Division receives donation

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – GBU Financial Life donated $1,000 to the Huber Heights Fire Division on Tuesday.

The business says they have several members with close ties to the department, so they wanted to give back during this hard time.

“With the world events that are currently happening, we knew we had to do a little more. We reached out to our members, that if there were any organizations close to them or on their hearts and minds, and we all agreed on Huber Heights Fire Division,” says Stephanie Husk with GBU Financial Life.

The department kept social distancing by accepting the check through a helmet raised from the sky.

