HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A local family is advocating for people to learn CPR after one of them suffered a major medical emergency and almost didn’t make it.

Medics and doctors call Reginald Gibson a walking miracle, and they credit quick response and CPR with saving his life.

“Without it, he wouldn’t be here,” says his wife, Kelly Gibson.

Reginald, his wife Kelly, and their 9-year-old triplets were piling in the car to go to Kelly’s dad’s birthday dinner on June 6 when Reginald wasn’t feeling well.

“As soon as he sat down in the car, the kids were like, ‘Dad, shut the door.’ And he wouldn’t shut the door. He started seizing,” describes Kelly. “His eyes rolled kind of to the side and his whole body tensed up. His arm got tight. His calf, I noticed, was really rock hard.”

Kelly called 911 immediately.

“The kids were in the background screaming. They immediately went into prayer mode,” says Kelly.

Medics were on scene in minutes.

“The EMTs got there literally in two minutes. It was the fastest that I could ever imagine,” describes Kelly.

“The biggest thing we preach, preach, preach is response times. Getting out the door. Getting to the scene as fast as you can,” states Huber Heights Battalion Chief John Russell.

When they arrived, they started CPR immediately.

​”I was mainly focused on the monitors, so I was the one that was in charge of the defibrillation while the other people were getting iv’s started, medications pushed, the intubation. I was also the first person to begin chest compressions,” describes Timothy Guyer, a firefighter/paramedic for Huber Heights.

The team rushed Reginald to the hospital. Reginald had suffered a heart attack followed by mini strokes on his brain. For two days, he remained on a ventilator and unresponsive.

“It was 48 hours that I had to sit there, and wonder is he going to wake up,” recalls Kelly. “That was really the hardest part. Just being there, and not knowing if and when he would.”

Soon after, he did, making a full recovery.

“You just thank God like wow I’m here,” smiles Reginald.

“Every single nurse and doctor that came in after he was awake was like in tears. Even the EMTs were like this is one in 99,” says Kelly.

“We don’t see it very often, and having somebody walk back in, and talk to us and thank us, it was really rewarding,” states Josh Ries, a firefighter/paramedic for Huber Heights who responded to the scene that day.

“Obviously none of us are in it for the thanks. But it is always nice to have the thought that we have done something to help improve not only our community but another person’s life,” states Guyer.

The Gibson family is thanking all first responders who played a crucial role, as they learn the crucial skill that helped save Reginald’s life.

“With the CPR it gives them a bit more confidence if they would ever see this again and they would know what to do,” states Reginald.

Following his miraculous recovery, Reginald and his family took part in CPR training held by the Huber Heights Fire Division.

“You know, you wish everybody would do that. You wish everybody would see the need and the value,” says Russell. “CPR is important. CPR is a vital thing that everyone can learn. It’s simple. What we find is not enough people know CPR. CPR saves lives and buys time until we can get there.”

Now holding each other a little tighter, they’re all thankful for the important lesson and for each other.

“We’re just so grateful. We’re definitely grateful,” says Reginald. “All I can do is give gratitude and thanks.”

Huber Heights Fire Division is hosting a special ceremony Wednesday, July 12. That’s when they’ll recognize the crew and present them with awards for their life-saving actions.