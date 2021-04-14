Huber Heights elementary teacher resigns after inappropriate conduct allegations

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights elementary teacher has resigned after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The school district confirmed the resignation in a letter posted to its Facebook page.

The district said a parent notified school leadership about allegations on March 3, 2020. The teacher was then placed on administrative leave.

An internal investigation was put on hold by the district to allow Huber Heights Police to investigate. The teacher later resigned in November.

2 NEWS is not naming the teacher because they have not been criminally charged.