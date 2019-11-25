Huber Heights dentist posts sign to taunt Michigan fans ahead of rival game

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – For most people, Thanksgiving is the biggest event going on this week, but for some college football fans, all that matters is OSU vs. Michigan.

Kondas Dental Group set up a sign outside of their Troy Pike location reading “THIS WEEK ONLY – NO ANESTHETIC FOR *ICHIGAN FANS.”

The dental group set up the sign this week as a joking way to taunt Michigan fans driving by, as well as a way to tease patients coming in throughout the week.

“I saw a similar sign in a town a few years back,” said Dr. Chris Kondas, head of the dental group.

The sign jokingly leaves the “M” off “Michigan” on the sign; a reference to OSU fans not using the rival school’s first letter and logo.

The dental group said they had already heard from numerous people that have been amused by the teasing. The office is full of fellow Buckeye fans. Staff said only one lone worker roots for Michigan on their team. She loves being a part of the jokes and loves to taunt her Buckeye co-workers.

The sign will be displayed till the game is played on Saturday, November 30.

“It’s such a long standing rivalry that its a community thing now,” said Dr. Konda. “It’s all in good fun.”

