HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights’ city manager position continues to remain empty after several candidates were voted down, plus another amendment that enforced attendance failed.

Both votes came down to the wire and needed the full council to be present. If a tie were to happen, the mayor would’ve been the deciding factor, but one member continues to be absent, leading to failed motions. Moving forward, Mayor Jeff Gore said games need to stop being played on the council.

Residents voiced frustration at Monday night’s meeting saying the council’s actions make Huber Heights look unsettled. Mayor Gore also voiced frustration after the city council failed to elect a new city manager.

“It was you guys who said these are our top picks so I’m not sure what the controversy is, they’re all qualified picks determined by this council,” said Mayor Gore.

Plus, another chair continues to remain empty – Council Member Glen Otto’s. Mayor Gore said they tried implementing a motion to amend attendance and absences due to Council Member Otto’s failure to attend voting sessions.

“It’s absolutely games being played, if everyone in Huber Heights who thinks this council is dysfunctional, that blame tonight lays solely on the hands of Glen Otto, if he would’ve been here, we would’ve had a city manager this evening,” said Mayor Gore.

However, Council Member Ed Lyons, who previously missed several voting sessions, said there’s no games present but instead, politics.

“As far as games are being played, there’s alot of politics governing the situation, so I would say politics are definitely entering into it,” said Lyons.

However, residents are demanding for games and politics to end for the sake of Huber Heights.

“I really believe we need to bring closure to this and we need our elected officials to work together, doesn’t matter what side you’re on, we need to do what’s in the best interest of the community,” said Vice Chair Huber Heights Culture & Diversity Commission Rhonda Sumlin.

In total, it’s been roughly 16 months since the city manager’s position was permanently filled. Now, the city will be discussing hiring an assistant to work with the interim city manager. 2 NEWS did reach out to Otto for a comment and we are still waiting to hear back.