HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters responded to a fire early on Sunday morning.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out in a detached garage in the 6000 block of Buckman Drive. The fire was said to be fully involved with many propane tanks inside.

Residents were evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The fire is said to have been contained to the garage primarily, with some additional damage to the outside of the home and a neighboring house.

Huber Heights Fire Division shared photos of the fire on their Facebook page.

(Photo/Huber Heights Fire Division)

(Photo/Huber Heights Fire Division)

(Photo/Huber Heights Fire Division)

(Photo/Huber Heights Fire Division)

Crews from Dayton, Vandalia and Butler Township assisted with the fire. The Red Cross was called to help out the family as well.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.