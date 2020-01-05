Huber Heights complex to be redeveloped

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A large piece of land in Huber Heights has been purchased with a plan for redevelopment.

The plan is to redevelop the former Vinebrook and Swan Lake apartment complexes. According to Broad Reach Retail Partners, they have acquired 17 acres for retail and mixed use development at Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road.

Future plans for the location include restaurants, a strip for retail, medical and daycare centers, plus an additional 5+ acres of land for office and residential uses.

