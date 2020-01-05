Breaking News
5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Huber Heights complex to be redeveloped

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A large piece of land in Huber Heights has been purchased with a plan for redevelopment.

The plan is to redevelop the former Vinebrook and Swan Lake apartment complexes. According to Broad Reach Retail Partners, they have acquired 17 acres for retail and mixed use development at Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road.

Future plans for the location include restaurants, a strip for retail, medical and daycare centers, plus an additional 5+ acres of land for office and residential uses.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS