Huber Heights cleans up after confirmed EF1

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- The sound of chainsaws replaced chirping birds on Dial Drive in Huber Heights Monday afternoon. This after the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado ripped through the Miami Valley suburb.

Residents were left to clean up debris spread across the road, yards and roofs.

Edmund Moore, a resident of the area, said he was preparing to call his inusrance company to assess damage to his home. "The power didn't go out and the Direct TV signal didn't go out so I assumed maybe just a strong wind coming over," Moore said.

Now, Moore is dealing with cleaning up debris and calling this an untimely mess.

"I have a daughter graduating from high school on Wednesday so this did not come at a good time," Moore said.

Tree service crews line the street doing their part.

The storm was strong enough to break apart a sunroom in Andrew Kelly's backyard. Kelly said he heard a loud crash from his bathroom where he was taking cover.

"That's when I came out here and just kind of walked the street. Trees were down everywhere. The road was blocked there on Longford and Dial," Kelly said.

Across the street, newly planted roses and an old shed made it out okay despite widespread damage.

"We go outside and just see the debris everywhere. I couldn't believe it. Everything just dodged us. Even the little old shed over there is still standing," Bud Myers said.

NWS of Wilmington said almost every property along Dial Drive was impacted.

"Just to have this number of people affected, it's something you don't see a lot when a tornado impacts a rural area," Andy Hatzos, a forecaster with NWS of Wilmington said.

Hatzos said during a fast moving storm like Sunday's small circulations that develop but not last very long, making it difficult to detect tornadoes on radar. Hatzos said that's why no tornado warning was issued.

