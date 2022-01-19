HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools has updated its isolation guidelines.

Huber Heights City Schools released a statement on the updated isolation guidelines that will begin on Jan. 19.

The district said COVID-19 positive students will be excluded from school grounds and all school-related activities for 10 calendar days after symptom onset, after the resolution of a fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and with the improvement of all other related symptoms.

Huber Heights City Schools also said that COVID positive staff will be excluded from school grounds and all school-related activities for five calendar days after symptom onset, after the resolution of a fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and with the improvement of all other related symptoms. After the five days, staff may return to work if they wear a mask on school grounds and school-sponsored events through the tenth calendar day from the symptom onset.

The district said they will still be adhering to other COVID guidelines stated in their Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.