HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley school district is turning to its voters for the first time in nearly two decades to pass a funding levy.

Huber Heights City Schools is looking to pass an 8.12 mill levy this May that would raise $6.9 million a year for five years from property taxes.

According to Superintendent Jason Enix, the district is in a deficit and will continue to be for the next several years due to a $14 million budget cut in 2014 and current inflation.

“It really does, you know, add up very, very quickly when you start getting that deficit spin mode,” said Enix.

Enix said the district has not had new funding from the community since 2005, and it’s become a challenge to operate without making devastating cuts.

“It’s a big ask for our community. We’re certainly understanding that when it’s time you’re asking the community for additional funds, you know, it’s really important to share the message as to why and why it’s critical,” said Enix. “And for us, it’s about being able to maintain our current level of personnel, staffing resources, all we know that our kids need.”

If voters approve the levy, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $284 dollars a year — or about $24 dollars a month.