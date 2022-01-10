HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools will meet on Monday to discuss the district’s response to the surging amount of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement on Jan. 7, the district said there has been a shortage of qualified staff due to the resurgence of COVID in the area. Due to this resurgence, the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss a response.

As of Jan. 7, the district reported 121 students and staff had tested positive for COVID. They said the number of cases is at an all-time high for the district.

Huber Heights City Schools also said Valley Forge Elementary students will begin school on Jan. 10 completely remote. Information regarding this transition has been sent to parents and guardians.

The district encouraged everyone to wear a mask and to get vaccinated if eligible.

In the statement, the district also expressed a need for qualified job applicants, especially for substitute positions. Current job openings can be viewed here.