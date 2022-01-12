HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools superintendent Mario Basora has announced his resignation on Wednesday, January 12.

According to a release by the Huber Heights City Schools, Basora has accepted another position in private education, an opportunity that allows him to help children through unique learning models.

Basora said that while the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, it was only a small factor in his decision to resign.

At the end of his resignation letter, Basora said, “It has been a tremendous honor; an honor I have taken very seriously, where I have always tried to act with the highest integrity and honesty in all of my actions. Hopefully, I lived up to your expectations and made the lives of Warrior children better during my time leading the district.”

Huber Heights City Schools said the Board of Education will review Basora’s resignation at their next regular meeting. At this time, the board will discuss who will run administration in the interim as well as determine the next steps for a superintendent search and the hiring process.

As soon as details are confirmed, The School Board will share them with staff and parents. Until that time, Basora will continue to serve as the Huber Heights City Schools superintendent.