Huber Heights City Schools launches bi-weekly podcast
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) - HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) - Huber Heights City Schools is putting its accomplishments on the airwaves. This school year, the district launched a new podcast series called the 'Warrior Path.'
The podcast acts as a high-tech newsletter, broadcast bi-weekly on a variety of platforms.
District communications specialist Zack Frink said the audio recordings are an attempt to bring schools' news and events to a broader audience.
"We're really open to just getting out the good word that's happening here at Huber Heights City Schools," he explained.
So far Frink has produced two episodes of 'Warrior Path,' interviewing staff and highlighting programs.
"Whether it's a spelling bee, science fair, teacher recognition or a special award, we're just doing this to highlight what's going on," Frink said.
A new 15-20 minute episode will be available every other week. Frink expects the project's content and style to evolve.
"A lot of good stuff happens here," he said. "but a lot of times people don't hear about it or even know that it's happening."
'Warrior Path' is available across nine different platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast and Anchor.
You can also hear episodes on Oldies 97.3 or listen online here.
