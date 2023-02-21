HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights City Schools is closed Tuesday, Feb. 21 following a staff member’s death over the weekend.

According to a letter sent out by the district, a paraprofessional at Wright Brothers Elementary suddenly died over the weekend.

The district is closed for all students on Tuesday, Feb. 21, but staff is to report to their respective buildings.

The district said in the letter, “As we work together to cope with this loss, grief support will be provided to our students and staff at Wright Brothers throughout the district.”