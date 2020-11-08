Huber Heights City Schools announces transition to virtual learning

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools announced that the school is transitioning students to virtual learning beginning Monday, November 9. 

In a statement sent to families the school said the change was due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in staff across the district. 

“These additional cases not only reduce the feasibility of in-person learning, but also make operating our traditional bus routes impossible,” said Superintendent Mario Basora.” Despite our best efforts, we are currently unable to overcome the challenge of finding qualified substitutes as quickly as we need them.”

The district said parents will need to plan for students to learn online at least until Nov. 24

