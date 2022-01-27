HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools has named an interim superintendent.

Kelly Spivey has been named the interim superintendent for Huber Heights City Schools, according to the district.

Mario Basora, the previous superintendent, announced his resignation from the position on Wed., Jan. 12.

According to the release by the district, Basora had accepted another position in private education—an opportunity that will allow him to help children through unique learning models. Basora said that while the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, it was only a small factor in his decision to resign.