Huber Heights City Schools release plan for 2020-2021

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools released its plans for the upcoming school year. Students will be required to wear a mask in common areas, which includes school buses.

School will begin two weeks later for students, on August 27.

Superintendent Mario Basora said about 25 percent, or 1,350 parents, answered a survey indicating they’re interested in online learning. So they are offering two options next year, either 100 percent virtual or 100 percent in person. Parents will have to decide soon.

Basora said students can switch one time during the year if needed at the end of the quarter, but have to give a two week notice.

“Thursday of next week, we’ll have a parent webinar where we’ll basically share all the information about the SCHOOLSPLP and online learning option, and answer any questions they have,” said Basora. “Parents will essentially have a week to decide if that’s something they want to do.”

Basora said anyone who comes within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for 15 minutes must stay home for two weeks.

The risk of a large scale quarantine is higher at Wayne High School, where students regularly mix across grade levels, than at an elementary school where students typically stay in one class.

“Our goal is to continue to function and have school as normal when students have to quarantine, but we have to learn how to live with the virus so that’s why masks are so important,” said Basora.

Basora said these plans could change as Montgomery County goes up or down from the current Level 3 health emergency, or when updated guidance is given. They are planning for the event if they have to go fully online or to a blended option.

“What I’ve affectionately called our plan is ‘Version 1.0,'” said Basora. “I’m hoping we don’t have to go to 9.0, but I think there’s going to be different iterations as we go along the way, and all along the way, we need to have compassion and grace.”

To see the district’s full plans for the 2020-2021 school year, click here.