Huber Heights church looks to help 100 tornado-impacted families

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN)- Hundreds of people are coming to the aid of tornado outbreak survivors, including members of Engage City Church.

“Our church going out and seeing (the damage), it made us want to do this even more and we haven’t stopped. Since the day after the tornado hit, we’ve been going every single day,” Tara Morehead, City Teams Coordinator with Engage City Church, said.

The church is looking for 100 families in need of help with storm recovery. Families can request a broad list of any needs they have including food, bedroom items, clothes, even appliances.

Many families have lost everything in the Memorial Day tornadoes and their requests show it.

“(They’re requesting) anything you can think of. They’re completely starting up in their homes so we’re trying to hit all of them,” Morehead said.

Engage City Church had a sign up available online until 11:59 p.m Monday night. Click here to sign up to be one of those 100 families.

Come Sunday, the church will have an alternative service.

“Everyone’s going to come in their own cars. We’re going to have everything packaged with where it’s going to go. They’re going to take those packages and take them out to the home,” Morehead said.

Donations are already piling up. A donation drop-off was scheduled for Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to see a list of needed items.

