HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights is celebrating the opening of its new Veterans Memorial Saturday, November 6.

According to the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, this memorial was recommended to City Council in 2019. Two years later, the City is inviting the public to join them at the ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for this project at Thomas A. Cloud Park.

“Personally, as a Veteran myself I can say I think the site is truly an amazing asset and amenity to Huber Heights and the surrounding Dayton area,” Public Works Manager Michael Gray said. “It is an amazing tribute to the Veterans and Veteran families who have served and something I am proud to say I played a small part in.”

The event will be held at 11 am on Saturday in Thomas A Cloud Park. The MVAC recommends that guests arrive no later than 10:45.