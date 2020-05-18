Huber Heights aquatic center scheduled to reopen after Memorial Day

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights city manager, Rob Schommer, says standard health and safety guidelines will remain in place for the aquatic center when it reopens on May 26.

“Testing of the water, sanitation, all of those things. Safety guidelines for health and sanitation have always been in place. As I understand there haven’t been any changes to those so those remain all the same,”

Unlike bars and restaurants there is no capacity limit for the aquatic center outlined by the governor’s Responsible Reopen Ohio plan. However, Schommer says some pool chairs have been removed to encourage proper social distancing throughout the center.

“In terms of an actual count , it’s not based on a number of a licensed occupancy rate. It’s based on the ability to maintain distancing and the recommendations from the department of health and the CDC,” he said.

With a lazy river, kiddie pool, water slide water jungle gym and more he’s hoping there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy this summer.

“I think everybody being cooped up are ready to get out and enjoy their summer. As we’ve stated before: Our residents have these amenities and they are part of the community. We feel that if they feel comfortable and safe coming out to enjoy them then they should have those amenities for them to be able to do that,” said Schommer.