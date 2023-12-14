HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Huber Heights has announced a milestone in the on-going traffic project on State Route 202.

On Friday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the city’s project contractor will be repainting road lines between Taylorsville Road and I-70 on Old Troy Pike.

Residents and travelers are asked to avoid OH-202/Old Troy Pike during that time. Additional lane closures may also be in place during this maintenance.

“While we understand the inconvenience this may cause, we want to emphasize that these efforts bring us one step closer to completing the project and improving traffic movement and safety on State Route 202,” said Russ Bergman, city engineer.

City officials say this is a “vital” part of preparing the opening of the express lane in January.

For updates and more information about the OH-202 improvement project, visit the official City of Huber Heights website.