‘Huber Haunts’ provides spooky, safe Halloween experience

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of Huber Heights families are joining together to create a safe way to celebrate Halloween by decorating their homes with drive-up displays.

The home at the corner of Harshmanville Road and Longfellow Avenue in Huber Heights is decorated with moving ghouls, skeletons and clowns.

“We just love doing it for the kids and seeing everyone come through and get a little shocked and startled,” Amanda Henry said.

Amanda Henry and Lori Woodruff said it’s a full-family effort to put together and maintain the display.

They said it six to seven months to plan and build. This year, they started their display earlier and wanted to make it better than ones they’ve done before.

“I thought it’s been a tough year, especially for the kids,” Henry said. “Let’s go ahead and get it up and give people a break and some enjoyment in everything that’s going on right now.”

They’re past winners of the Huber Haunts contest and participating again this year.

Homeowners around Huber Heights put up Halloween or fall displays ranging from cute to scary for Huber Haunts. Then the community is invited to drive around and vote on their favorite displays.

Organizer of Huber Haunts and president of nonprofit Peace and Tranquility Lake Corp. Cindy Davidson started the contest three years ago when she noticed kids weren’t trick-or-treating as much as they did in the past.

“At that time, we started seeing there were homes really pushing out here to get kids to comes and see their elaborate creations,” Davidson said.

Davidson said the number of homeowners participating this year grew from around 20 to more than 60. She said many more are participating because of the pandemic and the safe experience it offers for families.

“They want to bring some joy to the children, but also bring families together,” Davidson said. “So we’re trying to encourage our families to get out, take a copy of that map, get an ice cream, get some pizza, get in your car and just go have a fun night.”

Woodruff said families are already stopping by their display night after night, and they plan to keep expanding their display throughout the season.

“They just keep looking for more and more and that’s what we keep giving them,” Woodruff said.

Viewing is any day of the week from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. For a full map of Huber Haunts, click here.