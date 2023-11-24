DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Small Business Saturday is Nov. 25, and the Downtown Dayton Partnership has announced a giveaway to thank patrons.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s “Shop Small, Win Big” giveaway gives those shopping local a chance to take home one of five gift baskets. Each basket features items from Dayton businesses and are valued at approximately $500.

“Shopping local is something we always encourage, but the holiday season is an especially crucial time for our small businesses downtown,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

To enter to win a gift basket, shoppers 18 years and older will need to share their name and email address to enter the giveaway drawings.

The official giveaway rules are as follows:

No purchase or payment is necessary

Only one winner per household is allowed

One does not need to be present at the time of the drawing to win

Participants can only win one of the five gift baskets

Participants are also encouraged to take an “elfie” with Tommy The Real Elf during one of his scheduled stops downtown.

Scheduled stops include:

11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St.

12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.

1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. – Gather by Ghostlight, 37 W. Fourth St.

2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Tony & Pete’s, 129 E. Third St.

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink, 237 E. Monument Ave.

“We hope shoppers choose to keep their dollars in the community by supporting the small, unique, and locally owned businesses that help make our downtown strong,” said Meyer.

Winners of the gift baskets will be announced on Facebook Live on Saturday, Nov. 25, and then contacted via email with more information.