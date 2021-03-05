How you can register for the next vaccination clinic in Montgomery County

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for the next vaccination clinic in Montgomery County opens Friday, March 5 at 8:30 a.m. for those age 60+ and those with qualifying medical conditions or occupations.

Vaccination Clinic Dates:

Wednesday, March 10, – 782 available online / 522 available by phone

Thursday, March 11, – 1,200 available online / 800 available by phone

To register visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.

Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.

Ohio residents 60 years of age or older.

Ohio residents with a qualifying occupation or medical conditions

Ohio residents with a qualifying occupation listed below

For Vaccination Information in a County Near You