How you can register for the next vaccination clinic in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for the next vaccination clinic in Montgomery County opens Friday, March 5 at 8:30 a.m. for those age 60+ and those with qualifying medical conditions or occupations.

Vaccination Clinic Dates:

  • Wednesday, March 10, – 782 available online / 522 available by phone
  • Thursday, March 11, – 1,200 available online / 800 available by phone

To register visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.

Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.

  • Ohio residents 60 years of age or older.
  • Ohio residents with a qualifying occupation or medical conditions
  • Ohio residents with a qualifying occupation listed below

For Vaccination Information in a County Near You

