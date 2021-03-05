How you can register for the next vaccination clinic in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for the next vaccination clinic in Montgomery County opens Friday, March 5 at 8:30 a.m. for those age 60+ and those with qualifying medical conditions or occupations.
Vaccination Clinic Dates:
- Wednesday, March 10, – 782 available online / 522 available by phone
- Thursday, March 11, – 1,200 available online / 800 available by phone
To register visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.
Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
- Ohio residents 60 years of age or older.
- Ohio residents with a qualifying occupation or medical conditions
- Ohio residents with a qualifying occupation listed below
For Vaccination Information in a County Near You
- Champaign Health District (937) 653-0110
- Clark County Combined Health District (937) 390-5600
- Darke County General Health District (937) 548-4196 option #5
- Greene County Public Health (937) 374-5600 press #1
- Miami County Public Health (937) 573-3500
- Preble County Public Health (937) 498-7249
- Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (513) 695-1228