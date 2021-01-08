How you can find information about the COVID-19 vaccine

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County are making it easier for the public to find information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

PHDMC said Friday they have created a website where information can be found. On that website, users will find updated information on who can get a vaccine, the vaccination process and answers to common questions.

Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine gave an update on Ohio’s next phase of vaccinations which is scheduled to begin Jan. 19 and includes the elderly and adults working for K-12 schools.

“Those receiving vaccines will receive them from physicians, local health departments, hospitals, federally-qualified health centers, in-home health service providers, as well as some retail pharmacies,” DeWine said.

The Department of Health has around 1,700 providers already registered to distribute vaccinations and is working to add more.

PHDMC said Friday is expects to hold a news conference next week to provide more information on the next phase of vaccinations.