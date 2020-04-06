How to watch virtual city commission, council meetings as pandemic halts in-person meetings

Closings
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – As state and local officials continue to advise against public gatherings, many City Council and Commission meetings in the Miami Valley will take to the internet to offer broadcasts of their public meetings.

DAYTON

The Dayton City Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 8, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held remotely and will be available for citizens to watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv. The public comment period is suspended for virtual meetings.

Click here to see the meeting agenda.

OAKWOOD

The City of Oakwood’s City Council meeting for Monday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. will be broadcast live at www.oakwoodohio.gov or www.mvcc.net.

Click here to see the meeting packet.

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield City Commission will hold a virtual legislative meeting on Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. on Zoom Meeting at www.zoom.us. In-person participation is prohibited but citizens may participate and view the meeting by:

Individuals may submit questions ahead of time. Those questions, including the individual’s name and address, should be sent to City Clerk Jill Pierce at commission@springfieldohio.gov or by calling the City Clerk’s office at 937-324-7341 no later than 9 a.m. on April 7.

TROTWOOD

The Trotwood City Council Regular Meeting will be live streamed at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6. Register online at this website. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with details about joining the webinar.

Click here to view the agenda.

