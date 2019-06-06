Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. Here's information on how to help.

LAST UPDATED WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 AT 10 PM

Dayton area

Volunteer groups should contact Darius Beckham at the city of Dayton. He can be reached by email at darius.beckham@daytonohio.gov or by phone at 937-333-3659.

The Community Blood Center is in need of type O negative positive blood . Due to high usage at emergency rooms during Memorial Day Weekend and the lack of blood drives due to storms, supplies are running out. Schedule donations at http://www.donortime.com/

. Due to high usage at emergency rooms during Memorial Day Weekend and the lack of blood drives due to storms, supplies are running out. Schedule donations at Volunteers are needed at Pippin's Market where a donation center is being run. It's open from 12 pm until 8 pm but more volunteers are needed in order for them to stay open longer hours. Pippin's is located at 5440 Olive Road in Trotwood.

Abundant Season and American Fitness, located at 643 Troy Street, is serving as a point of contact for supplies in Old North Dayton. Volunteers are needed on June 6 at 8 am to help unload supplies and distribute donations. Call Dr. Robinson at 937-275-3770 or 937-520-9017 for more information.

You can volunteer with the United Way by contacting the Volunteer Connection at 937-225-3039.

Beavercreek

Volunteer efforts are being coordinated through the Be Hope Church website at http://behope.church/relief/.

Brookville

Volunteers and donations are now being coordinated through the Volunteer Reception Center. Contact the center at 937-512-5700. Anyone in need of items should visit the center located across from the Brookville Post Office. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.

West Milton

Volunteers should check in with the Miami County EMA before helping.

Miami Lanes on 1159 S. Miami Lanes in West Milton is the coordination point for volunteers.

The four food banks in West Milton are near depleted. A semi-trailer has been parked at Fourth and Main streets in Tipp City for West Milton food donations. Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial in Tipp City is in charge of the truck. They are taking all food donations, if the West Milton food banks are filled extra donations will be taken to Dayton.

Celina

The city is looking for volunteers to help mow yards of people who are staying with relatives or are seniors and had to leave damaged home. Any volunteers should contact Mercer County EMA Director Mike Robbins.

Anyone with information on volunteer coordination can email newstips@wdtn.com.

