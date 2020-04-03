How to support the Columbus Zoo during the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Humans aren’t the only ones showing their support during the coronavirus pandemic. The penguins of the Columbus Zoo posted a photo of some encouraging finger-painting.
The zoo has been closed because of the virus and a fund has been created to support both the zoo animals and staff.
If you’d like to donate, click here.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.