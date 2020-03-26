Closings
How to send an e-card to Dayton Children’s patients

Local News

Dayton Children's

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital is offering a way for the community to spread cheer to their patients by sending a rainbow e-card.

Hospital visitors are heavily restricted around the country due to the coronavirus, and kids at the hospital are likely missing their friends and family.

Those interested can visit this website and choose from three different rainbow card designs to fill with a special message. The cards will be delivered to patients with limited visitors over the coming weeks.

Click here to learn more about visitor restrictions at Dayton Children’s.

