A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — JobFairX is hosting the Dayton Virtual Career Fair on Monday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Organizers are looking to help job seekers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic find a new career. To that end, the event is free and will provide the opportunity to meet with 25+ employers.

Those employers include:

General Motors

Costco Wholesale

Google

Cardinal Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance

JPMorgan Chase

To register for this free event, click here.