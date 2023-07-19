MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is looking to buy your used tires this fall.

According to a release, Montgomery County will hold its Tire Buy-Back event on Sunday, September 17.

Residents can bring up to ten tires per vehicle and receive $2 a tire. However, no truck, farm implement or other oversized tires will be accepted. Proof of residency is required to participate in this event.

This event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.