DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the excitement of Christmas morning, families are often left with a lot of wrapping paper and boxes. Local agencies are sending out the reminder that a lot of material can be recycled.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is getting the word out now on what to do with gift wrap and decorations before it ends up in the landfill.

“We do see an increase in like waste generation over the holidays, and, really, a lot of it is recyclable material,” John Woodman, program specialist for Montgomery County Environmental Services, said.

Woodman said standard wrapping paper can be put in your recycling bin, as long as it does not have foil or plastic, along with cardboard packaging.

“Cardboard boxes or, you know, paperboard packaging, things like that, that’s all recyclable,” Woodman said.

If your gift comes with Styrofoam, Montgomery County holds collections quarterly. The next collection is on Jan. 6 at Activity Center Park in Centerville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Montgomery County residents can also drop off any old electronics, paper, glass cardboard and other materials at the recycling facility, located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine. It’s open Monday through Saturday.

Montgomery County Environmental Services also has a free yard waste recycling program at its Moraine facility where you can bring your live Christmas trees after the holidays. The trees will be composted and turned into mulch. Trees must be clear of ornaments and decorations.

“We don’t want to throw that stuff away because it ends up in a landfill and it just buried there for many years. It’s not really doing any good,” Woodman said. “When you recycle material, not only are you keeping it out of the landfill and saving that space and protecting that space, but it’s getting put back into new products and made into new things.”

Any Christmas lights that are no longer working or needed can be dropped off to be recycled at six Five Rivers MetroParks locations.

“We have a partnership with Cohen where they take the lights and they dispose of them in a sustainable fashion, and they also take parts out that they can to reuse them,” Lauren Lemons, Five Rivers MetroParks marketing coordinator, said.

The bins are available to drop lights off during park hours now through Feb. 1. A list of locations and times can be found here.

Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation for all of the lights collected.

“You’re doing a really good deed for the planet, and then you’re also helping out our foundation, which provides wonderful special programs and stuff throughout the year,” Lemons said.

You can find out more information about recycling programs in Montgomery County here.

Find recycling information for other counties below: