DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures over the past few weeks have fallen below freezing, which can be detrimental to a plant’s health. 2 NEWS spoke to the North Dayton Garden Center on ways to keep plants healthy with large swings in temperatures.

“There’s a lot of ways that you can help protect them,” said Rick Kossoudji, vice president and manager at North Dayton Garden Center. “A bucket turned upside down, or a nursery pot turned upside down, because usually you want a couple holes in the top so that you can have ventilation of humidity, or a lot of humidity would build up underneath there.”

Additionally, you should wait to plant tomatoes, and peppers until early May, or the long term yield of vegetables could be affected.

“If you’re doing tomatoes, they’ll take down to maybe freezing temperatures, but you get much below that and you’re going to have damage to the structure of the plant and it’s not going to produce as much tomatoes, or as well.”



Some crops can be planted in April that will have no problem with below freezing temperatures.



“Certainly you can plant any of the cold crops in the month of April OK. Cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens, kales. Those are all good to plant, and they take really cold temperatures. I think they’ve been down to 28, 29 degrees. They are fine.”



Kossoudji also said in the meantime, you can prepare your garden with the right nutrients until temperatures get warmer.