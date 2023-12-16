DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Before families and friends gather to celebrate this month, health professionals want to make sure everyone has a healthy holiday season.

Dr. Rukan Ahmed, primary care physician with Kettering Health Springfield, said that one of the main health concerns he sees this time of year is people eating too much, or not having enough food.

“One thing that I would recommend is for all families to actually eat their meals together during the holidays because it helps keep everybody accountable,” Ahmed said.

While many people are off work, and many kids are home from school, sometimes routines get broken. Ahmed said it’s the unhealthy choices made during this time that generate hard-to-follow New Year’s resolutions.

“If you try to be a little bit more diligent over the holidays, maybe, you know, not snack quite as much, maybe still try and stay active a little bit, then those New Year’s resolutions may not be as necessary,” Ahmed said.

Between the stress of the holidays and the change in season, this time of year can also affect people’s mental health, bringing up feelings of depression, anxiety and trauma.

“It’s important to remember those individuals, and if we know people like that, to try and be comforting and a support system for them,” Ahmed said.

Then there’s the recent rise in respiratory viruses, like COVID-19, the flu and RSV. If you aren’t feeling well before a holiday gathering, get tested and think about the people who will be there before choosing to attend.

“It’s important to remember who’s going to be there and whether or not you’re putting people at risk,” Ahmed said.

With the rise in illnesses, Ahmed also reminds people to stay up-to-date with the vaccinations that prevent these viruses.