How to help: Miami Valley organizations share best ways to assist Nashville tornado victims

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) -The death toll from the devastating Nashville tornado is now 24 and recovery efforts are underway.

Many in Dayton are reliving the horror of tornado damage and are eager to help.

“The biggest need during time of a crisis or disaster is actually financial support because that allows the Foodbank to purchase items that they don’t have on hand. That also allows them to store some funds away for future recovery efforts as things continue to go on,” explained Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer for the Dayton Foodbank.

Officials with the Dayton Foodbank say they are on standby to send water to Nashville when needed.

“Here at the Foodbank, we are a part of a Feeding America Group [made] of over 200 food banks that helps respond to natural disasters like this,” said Truesdale. “We are contractually bound to have water.”

If Second Harvest Foodbank in Nashville requests the water from Dayton, the food bank is prepared to send at least one semi-truck full of water, about 22 pallets of water cases.

Truesdale says the water they are sending is not purchased using funds for Memorial Day recovery effort. They always have a certain amount of water cases readily available for when they are called on in situations like this.

“As we know in our community, rebuilding and recovering is a long term effort. That’s what we’re here for,” said Truesdale.

Meanwhile, animal shelters in the Nashville area are reaching out to Miami Valley animal rescues for assistance.

Susan Brennan, director of New Beginnings National Great Pyr Rescue in Springfield, is from Brookville and once lived in Nashville for 7 years before moving back to the Miami Valley recently. She says she’s been in contact with other rescue organizations in Nashville since learning of the storm.

“It’s a very rural area there so there is always a huge need for Pyranese to be adopted or fostered from Tennessee, now it’s going to be an even greater need,” said Brennan.

“Their rescue [shelters] are already at capacity, so with the tornadoes that’s going to mean that they’re going to be overly full. We are prepared to take the dogs that are already adoptable and have been vetted here so that they will be ready to be adopted. And that will leave more room for the stray dogs from the tornado,” explained Brennan.

For those looking to give to the Nashville tornado victims, Truesdale says the best way to support is through financial donations directly donated to the Nashville Foodbank.

To donate to Second Harvest Foodbank in Nashville, click here.

To donate to New Beginnings National Great Pyr Rescue, click here.