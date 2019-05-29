How to help lost pets separated from owners during tornadoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will collect supplies to help people care for their pets while the community recovers from Monday's devastating tornado outbreak.
On Wednesday, May 29, people in need of food for their pets can go to People and Paws, located at 2346 Valley Street, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
"Last night's storms were devastating to so many people and pets in our community," said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. "Our shelter and our animals were luckily safe, but we want to do what we can to ensure the pet lovers in our community have the resources they need to help them through this difficult time."
If your pet has gone missing, contact all of your local shelters as soon as you can. In the Dayton area, the shelters can be reached at:
- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton at 937-268-PETS (7387)
- Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at (937) 898-4457
- SICSA at (937) 294-6505
If you find a stray animal, stop by a local shelter or veterinary office to see if it is microchipped. If the animal is not microchipped, you can use social media such as the Humane Society of Greater Dayton's Facebook page to post pictures of the animal to help locate their owner.
