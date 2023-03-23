DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A credit union donated 100 carbon monoxide alarms to the Dayton Fire Department Wednesday, making them available to anyone in the community who needs one.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, the Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union dropped off 100 alarms at the Dayton fire headquarters. These alarms are available to the community as needed.

The Dayton Fire Department is not the only one to have received a donation. This year, the credit union donated over 700 CO detectors to departments across the Miami Valley.

To request a CO detector for installation in your home, email DFD-Prevention@daytonohio.gov.