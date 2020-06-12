How to find coronavirus testing in the Miami Valley, now that it’s open to all

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) -Infectious disease expert Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with Kettering Heath Network says he will be keeping a close eye on one statistic in particular as testing becomes available to anyone who wants it in Ohio.

READ MORE: Gov. DeWine: COVID-19 testing now open to everyone, regardless of symptoms

“The key number to me is the number of hospitalizations. If we have more [COVID-19] in the community, then you would see the hospitalization rate going up. If you see the hospitalization rate going down, yet the number of cases going up that’s really a factor of increased testing,” explained Dr. Weinstein.

Now that anyone can get a test, experts say the number of confirmed cases is likely to increase. Dr. Joseph Allen with Premier Health says increased testing can help guide the state on reopening guidelines.

“What do those numbers show? Are we going to be allowed to open a little quicker, be a little more aggressive, or are we going to hit the brakes a little bit more? I dont know but that will be the change for me,” Dr. Allen said.

Some health centers, like Kettering Health Network, are still only testing patients requiring pre-admission testing, symptomatic patients or employees with symptoms. But the options for those looking to be tested has expanded.

CVS is one of many retailers now offering no cost tests to Ohioans. The list also includes some Kroger, Walmart, Rite Aid, Community Health Centers and other pop-up sites.

“For those who are uninsured it is actually funded by the government, so it is no cost for everyone,” explained Sarita Saade-Harfouch, the regional director for CVS.

Saade-Harfouch says expanding testing through the CVS stores will help those in rural or underserved areas across the state.

“It’s definitely creating more access for every single patient who needs to get tested,” she said.

To learn more about self-administered testing kits offered at CVS, click here.