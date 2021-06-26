How to enter the Ohio State Steak Cook-Off for a chance to win cash, prizes

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is back with its Ohio State Steak Cook-Off.

The restaurant is encouraging community members to show off their skills on the grill for a chance to win $1,000 and a trip to the National Steak Cook-Off.

Participants can enter the competition to show off their favorite steak, shrimp, and mystery box recipes. Children will also be allowed to enter specified portions of the event.

The cook-off will be held Saturday, June 26 at Renaissance Park.

Complete rules and sign up forms can be found at 1572roadhousebarbq.com.