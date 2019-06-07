How to discuss tornado recovery needs with Red Cross

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross is sharing new information about how you can receive tornado assistance.

If affected, you can meet with a Red Cross caseworker at the downtown Dayton Metro Library at 215 East Third Street.

They will be available from 10 am until 5 pm on June 8 through June 15.

You can also be referred to casework assistance call by dialing 844-810-5844 between 8 am and 8 pm.

