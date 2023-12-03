DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday season is in full swing, and along with it comes added stress and the switch to winter weather. These factors can impact mental health this time of year.

Between shopping for gifts, putting out the decorations, and gatherings with friends and family, there’s little time to care for your mental health.

“Any stress is still, even good stress, is still stress. It still causes like the physiological response that we have, whether it’s anxiety, stress, sadness,” Anna Baker, assistant professor of psychology for Clemson University, said.

Whether it’s brought on by the holidays, or it’s seasonal affective disorder brought on by the change in season, some of the signs to look out for include decreased energy and mood, oversleeping, weight gain and lack of enthusiasm.

“We’re talking about shorter days where it’s colder outside usually, so we’re not engaging in as many activities,” Baker said. “Then with the holidays, our schedules are really disrupted.”

If you notice any of these signs and symptoms, there are a few things you can do to help.

Try to incorporate healthy habits like eating well, getting enough sleep and exercise, spending time outdoors, and don’t turn down invitations to positive holiday gatherings.

“Gathering, in general, is usually good for our mental health and it gets us out of the house around others,” Baker said.

It that’s not enough, talk to your doctor. Experts say your change in mood may come down to a vitamin D deficiency.

“For that, you would need to go to your physician to get them to order a vitamin D level, because if your vitamin D is low, then you have potential for more depression,” said David Diaz, assistant professor of psychiatry for Indiana University.