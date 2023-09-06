DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is almost over, and as the air cools and the leaves begin to turn, the lack of sunshine can be hard for some.

Roughly 5 percent of U.S. adults experience seasonal affective disorder, which can last 40 percent of the year, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Experts say it’s important to be mindful of how you are feeling as the days get darker and longer.

The disorder can affect everyone, and doctors say people often don’t seek help for it. It emerges from shorter daylight hours and less sunlight, creating imbalance biochemically in the brain.

“Sometimes that can look like anything from having less motivation to not wanting to get out of bed or not willing to go do the things that they normally would enjoy,” Nurse practitioner Chelsea Zastrow said. “So, really cementing those habits of getting 7 to 8 hours of good quality sleep, eating a diet that rich in vegetables and fruits, high protein things, getting into a routine of going for walks outside, that exercise.”

In addition, opening curtains for more natural light in the home can help once the winter months arrive.

Zastrow recommends contacting your primary care provider if you notice symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. While symptoms will generally improve on their own with the change of season, symptoms can improve more quickly with treatment.

The American Psychiatric Association says symptoms for those who experience depression year-round could worsen during the fall and winter months.