DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Early Sunday morning, most of the US sprung forward an hour just in time for spring. Even though it’s just one hour of sleep loss, Kettering Health Sleep Medicine Specialist Dr. Kevin Carter said to lose one hour of sleep can significantly impact our bodies.

“The majority of individuals are suffering from insufficient sleep during the workweek, and you try to catch up on the weekends. Usually, that catch-up time is important because of that insufficient sleep throughout the workweek. So now we’re losing that hour that just compounds that chronic sleep deprivation that America’s playing with at this point,” said Dr. Carter.

Dr. Carter said the time change can also negatively impact people’s productivity, and even bring about mood disorders in people who aren’t getting the proper sleep they need. “There’s some studies that suggest an increase in suicide attempts also. That 1 hour of sleep doesn’t appear to be much on paper, but it does negatively impact a significant portion of the population.”

For people who turn to things like melatonin or other sleep aids to attempt better shut-eye, Dr. Carter said it’s better to consult with your physician before taking anything, especially because some sleep aids have negative impacts on other medications people might be taking.

So, what can be done to help us snooze properly? Well, Dr. Carter said putting the caffeine down by mid-afternoon is a start. “Go to bed earlier and wake up earlier too so you’re kinda jumping back slowly. If you don’t have time to do that or forget, make sure you’re going to bed a little earlier than you would on a typical Saturday. Try to wake up at your normal time or even a little earlier on Sunday.”

Another thing people can do to help themselves is dim the lights a little bit before falling asleep, and don’t use their electronic devices to fall asleep. Following the time change, Dr. Carter encouraged people to expose themselves to bright light in the mornings to help people reset their internal body clocks as well.