How to avoid stressing your pet on Independence Day weekend

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Independence Day, it may be tempting to light off fireworks, but not only are most of them illegal in the state of Ohio, they’re also not good for your pets.

Kara Hamby, public information specialist for Montgomery County and the Animal Resource Center, said, “Whether it is the bright flashes, loud noises, strong odors — our animals are really sensitive to those things. And so the Fourth of July around this time can be a very stressful time.”

Hamby said the abrupt explosions of fireworks can make pets nervous, and owners should watch their furry companions for signs of discomfort amidst the celebrations.

“Some of them are going to act a little bit more hyper,” she said. “Some of them might completely shut down and act timid. I know that some dogs will shake, others will lick a lot.”

She said if you notice that your pet seems scared or uncomfortable, designating a safe space for them, such as a corner of a room or in a kennel can help them feel more comfortable. She added, pets should not be taken outside during fireworks displays, in order to prevent further agitation and reduce the risk of them running away.

But according to Ohio law, most pet owners should not have to deal with the sights, sounds and smells of fireworks in their neighborhoods, since explosives are prohibited.

“In the state of Ohio, anything that goes in the air is illegal,” said Doug Hatcher, fire marshal for the Moraine Fire Department. So bottle rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers and M-80s — any of that kind of stuff is illegal in the state.”

Hatcher said while that’s expected to change next year due to new state legislation, for now, Hamby says your best bet is to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals, and keep your pet in the house.

To read more about Montgomery County Pet recommendations click here.

To register your pet in Montgomery County before July 1, click here.